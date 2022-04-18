Black Entrepreneurs Alliance calls for state to pay SMEs on time

THE Black Entrepreneurs Alliance (BEA) this week called on the South African government to up its game as small medium enterprises (SMEs) continued to be left in the cold, struggling to survive bad cash flows due to late payments. Refilwe Monageng, BEA’s chief executive, said if SMEs were faced with challenges like these, which among other things, severely impacted their cash flow, the idea that these businesses would be able to have positive effect on unemployment in South Africa would never materialise.

Story continues below Advertisment

“We call for SMEs to be paid timeously, consistently, and for deposits and offtake agreements to be seriously considered where hard costs are at play. If this does not happen accordingly, we risk the futures of SMEs who already struggled enough just to survive post pandemic,” Monageng said. Statistics South Africa (StatsSA) recently released the latest unemployment data, confirming that the official unemployment rate increased by 0.4 of a percentage point to 35.3 percent during the fourth quarter of 2021 revealing yet again, the dire rate of joblessness for South Africa. The National Development Plan sees SMEs contributing 60-80 percent to the country’s gross domestic product and unlocking an estimated 90 percent of the 11 million expected new jobs by 2030.

Story continues below Advertisment

However, last year it was revealed that the provincial government owed a staggering R3.2 billion to SMEs due to its continued failure to comply with its own policy of paying invoices within 30 days – testament that the government had failed to keep its long-standing pledge to prioritise payments to SMEs. All while public procurement was critical to service delivery, transformation, and job creation, and it required sound and prudent financial management to ensure that the state gets value for money. By the end of December 2020, the Eastern Cape had reportedly failed to pay its SME suppliers more than R2bn within 30 days of receiving invoices and at the same time, Gauteng had owed SMEs more than R389 million. Monageng believes one of the effective ways to combat the rising levels of unemployment in the country was to give small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) access to cash flow.

Story continues below Advertisment

He said this was their best chance to grow and sustain their businesses, which in turn would automatically create large numbers of job opportunities in the economy. “As the government of South Africa, it is their responsibility to create a conducive environment for SMEs to thrive, and to support these businesses in as many ways as possible.” While there were growing calls for SMEs to create more jobs, especially for the country’s youth, the slow payment by the private sector and government entities like the Gauteng government were essentially making matters worse for SMEs, especially as they were still trying to recover from the debilitating effects of the July 2021 unrest, Covid-19 pandemic and the associated lockdown restrictions.

Story continues below Advertisment