CAPE TOWN – Loot.co.za has announced that it would be releasing hot teaser deals each day from Monday November 26 until the big reveal at midnight kicking off Black Friday on November 29. Loot.co.za, one of South Africa’s top general online merchants with more than 14 million products across 17 merchandise categories, said new offers will be dropped continuously throughout the period ending on December 2.

Loot.co.za chief executive Greg le Roux said while Black Friday may be still in its infancy in South Africa, it had taken the nation by storm. “This year consumers are eagerly awaiting the one day of the year with ‘real’ sales where consumers can save up to 70 percent.”

Le Roux, said that the online retailer was thrilled to be partnering with big brands such as Samsung, Garmin, JVC, JBL, Huawei, Hisense and many more.

He said that the big items creating a buzz this year were TVs, wearables, media boxes, appliances, homeware and more. “The hottest items include a Samsung 55” QLED TV from only R11 000, JVC headphones, the Garmin Forerunner and Mediabox.”