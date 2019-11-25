Loot.co.za has announced that it would be releasing hot teaser deals each day from Monday November 26 until the big reveal at midnight kicking off Black Friday on November 29. Photo: Pixabay

Loot.co.za, one of South Africa’s top general online merchants with more than 14 million products across 17 merchandise categories, said new offers will be dropped continuously throughout the period ending on December 2.

Loot.co.za chief executive Greg le Roux said while Black Friday may be still in its infancy in South Africa, it had taken the nation by storm. “This year consumers are eagerly awaiting the one day of the year with ‘real’ sales where consumers can save up to 70 percent.”

Le Roux, said that the online retailer was thrilled to be partnering with big brands such as Samsung, Garmin, JVC, JBL, Huawei, Hisense and many more. 

He said that the big items creating a buzz this year were TVs, wearables, media boxes, appliances, homeware and more. “The hottest items include a Samsung 55” QLED TV from only R11 000, JVC headphones, the Garmin Forerunner and Mediabox.”

This is the first year in which loot.co.za is offering their Marketplace sellers a chance to cash in on the action and as a result are providing their customers with even more value and a much wider range of products from décor, jewellery, electronics, DIY, sports to toys and tents and much more. 

The vast merchandise offering coupled with 13 different payment options makes loot.co.za one of the most convenient places to shop for Black Friday 2019 deals. In order to qualify for free delivery, you only need a total basket value of R350, truly making loot.co.za one of the most affordable online retailers in South Africa. 

Check out these deals brought to you by loot.co.za:

Deal One

  • Samsung 65Q60R 65" QLED HDR 4K TV
  • R14999
  • Save R14000
https://www.loot.co.za/product/samsung-65q60r-65-qled-hdr-4k-tv/czpg-6159-ga50

Deal Two

  • Garmin Forerunner 645 GPS Smart Watch 
  • R4799
  • Save R2200
https://www.loot.co.za/product/garmin-forerunner-645-gps-smart-watch-black/hgkw-5701-g410

Deal Three

  • The Mediabox MBX4K Ranger Android TV Box
  • R1099
  • Save R800
https://www.loot.co.za/product/the-mediabox-mbx4k-ranger-android-tv-8/fwjm-6242-g940

Deal Four 

  • JVC HA-RX330 Deep Bass Over-Ear Headphones 
  • R79
  • Save R320
https://www.loot.co.za/product/jvc-ha-rx330-deep-bass-over-ear-headphones-black/fncl-5625-g460 

Deal Five 

  • Milex Nutri1200 8-in-1 Nutritional Blender 
  • Red or Black
  • R799
  • Save R1200
https://www.loot.co.za/search?cat=mov&terms=Milex+Nutri1200+8-in-1+Nutritional+Blender+

BUSINESS REPORT