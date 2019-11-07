CAPE TOWN – Checkers is gearing up for its 6th Black Friday sales bonanza on November 29 when both Shoprite and Checkers customers will be able to stock up for the fast-approaching holiday period with massive discounts on various grocery and household essentials.
On Black Friday 2018 Shoprite, Checkers and Checkers Hyper stores served 125 customers per second. The retailer sold enough Jacobs instant coffee to make 7.7 million cups of coffee and enough Ultramel custard to make trifle for more than two million people.
However, across all South African retailers, the most expensive transaction for Black Friday was more than R6 million while for Cyber Monday this reached R5 million, according to BankservAfrica.
BankservAfrica said last year South Africans spent R2.89 billion on Black Friday sales, a 15.92 percent rise in sales compared with 2017’s R2.49bn.
Starting the retail battle early this year, Pick n Pay unveiled weekly exclusive Black November “teaser” deals for its online customers across Gauteng and the Western Cape ahead of Black Friday itself.