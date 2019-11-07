Black Friday: Shoprite sold enough custard to make trifle for over 2 million people









BankservAfrica said last year South Africans spent R2.89 billion on Black Friday sales, a 15.92 percent rise in sales compared with 2017’s R2.49bn. Photo: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA) CAPE TOWN – Checkers is gearing up for its 6th Black Friday sales bonanza on November 29 when both Shoprite and Checkers customers will be able to stock up for the fast-approaching holiday period with massive discounts on various grocery and household essentials. On Black Friday 2018 Shoprite, Checkers and Checkers Hyper stores served 125 customers per second. The retailer sold enough Jacobs instant coffee to make 7.7 million cups of coffee and enough Ultramel custard to make trifle for more than two million people. However, across all South African retailers, the most expensive transaction for Black Friday was more than R6 million while for Cyber Monday this reached R5 million, according to BankservAfrica. BankservAfrica said last year South Africans spent R2.89 billion on Black Friday sales, a 15.92 percent rise in sales compared with 2017’s R2.49bn. Starting the retail battle early this year, Pick n Pay unveiled weekly exclusive Black November “teaser” deals for its online customers across Gauteng and the Western Cape ahead of Black Friday itself.

Willie Peters, general manager: Marketing at Shoprite and Checkers said extensive planning began at least six months in advance to ensure the best customer experience.

“As with previous years, we will again stay true to what Black Friday is all about – deep-cut specials that offer real value. We have been hard at work to secure the best deals and to ensure all our stores are sufficiently stocked,” said Peters.

With Black Friday sales expected to rise by 30 percent this year money experts have issued several advisories to consumers not to fall into an unplanned spending trap.

Capitec Bank urged consumers to rethink ill-informed swipes and see Black Friday for what it is – an opportunity for retailers to drive sales.

Francois Viviers, executive of marketing and communications at Capitec said: “Black Friday can easily lure you into buying things you don’t need and haven’t budgeted for. Many sale items are also not significantly discounted to justify the hype.”

Neil Roets, the chief executive of debt counselling firm, Debt Rescue said deeply indebted consumers should think long and hard before plunging themselves even deeper into debt by splurging on luxury goods on Black Friday. “It is my belief that things are going to get a lot tougher before they get better. Now is not the time to act recklessly,” he said.

Advice from DebtSafe: If you don’t need to buy an item at full price, you don’t need to buy it on a “sale”.

BUSINESS REPORT