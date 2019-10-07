The 27four Investment Managers BEE.conomics 2019 report released last week showed an increase from 48 to 50 black-owned asset managers across the public and private markets.
The proportion of private-market respondents has been increasing in recent years and now made up 30percent of the dataset, up from 18 percent in 2017.
The 18 percent jump in assets under management was largely as a result of Prescient Investment Management qualifying for participation following their recent broad-based black economic empowerment transaction.
Prescient and Aluwani Capital Partners represent the two companies managing assets of between R50bn and R100bn.