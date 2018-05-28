JOHANNESBURG - The Association of Black Securities and Investment Professionals (ABSIP) on Tuesday welcomed the recent appointment of some of its members to the boards of state-owned entities Eskom, Transnet, Denel and SA Express.

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan last week appointed Tryphosa Ramano as chairperson of SA Express; Thabi Leoka as a board member of SA Express; Phakamani Hadebe as permanent chief executive of Eskom; and Zukie Siyotula as board member at Denel. All four are ABSIP members.

ABSIP president Sibongiseni Mbatha said the organisation was pleased to provide some of the best professionals to serve in various boards, urging them to help instil confidence in these state-owned companies to enhance chances for sustainable economic growth and inclusion.

"The appointment of ABSIP members to these boards is testament to the faith and confidence that industry has in the organisation, its members and structures," Mbatha said.

"I am confident that these positive developments will strengthen relations with the investment community locally and globally."

"We will continue to work with all stakeholders who commit to being agents of transformation and we regard the department of public enterprises and all state-owned entities as important stakeholders in achieving a transformed and normal society," Mbatha added.

- African News Agency (ANA)