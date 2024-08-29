Blending in hedge funds to give you the edge

By Henry Biddlecombe In the ever-evolving world of investment strategies, individual investors are constantly seeking ways to optimise their portfolios. While investing in an S&P 500 index tracker has long been a cornerstone of many portfolios, there has been growing interest in blending the traditional approach with sophisticated hedge fund strategies that are now readily available to the broader investing public.

The traditional approach: S&P 500 index trackers S&P 500 index trackers have been a popular choice for investors for decades, and for good reason: 1. Low-cost exposure to 500 of the largest US companies across various sectors.

2. Simplicity in investing without requiring in-depth knowledge or active management. 3. Solid long-term historical performance, often outperforming many actively managed funds. However, index trackers are designed to match market performance, not beat it, and offer little protection during market downturns.

Enter Hedge Funds: Sophisticated strategies aimed at reducing volatility Hedge funds employ a variety of complex strategies that take an active approach to generating real returns on invested capital. Key characteristics include:

1. A more diverse toolkit, including short-selling, leverage and derivatives. 2. Diversification through strategies which demonstrate low correlation with the broader market. 3. Potential for alpha generation by skilled managers.

The qualities aren’t with their drawbacks, however – with hedge funds also charging higher fees, generally offering less liquidity and potentially greater risk than their passive counterparts. The best of both worlds: Blending strategies Combining an S&P 500 index tracker with hedge fund strategies can potentially create a portfolio that captures the benefits of both approaches while mitigating the major drawbacks of each individual approach:

1. Enhanced diversification: adding hedge fund strategies can introduce uncorrelated return streams, potentially reducing overall portfolio volatility. 2. Downside protection: many hedge fund strategies are designed to perform well (or lose less) during market downturns, cushioning the blow when the S&P 500 declines. 3. Opportunity for outperformance: while the index component ensures market returns, the hedge fund allocation provides an opportunity to generate alpha.

4. Balancing Act: The index tracker acts as a stable core holding, while the hedge fund allocation allows for more tactical investments. 5. Cost Efficiency: Maintaining a significant allocation to low-cost index trackers can partially offset higher hedge fund fees. 6. Liquidity Management: The highly liquid nature of index funds can balance out potentially lower liquidity of some hedge fund investments.

Implementing the Blend: Considerations for individual investors Implementation requires careful consideration: 1. Access: while hedge funds traditionally have high minimums and investor restrictions, liquid alternative funds and “hedge fund replication” ETFs have made the strategies more accessible.

2. Due diligence: selecting hedge fund strategies or alternative funds requires thorough research and understanding of underlying strategies, risks and fee structures. 3. Asset allocation: determining the right balance between index trackers and hedge fund strategies is crucial and should align with an investor’s risk tolerance and goals. 4. Rebalancing: regular portfolio rebalancing is necessary to maintain the desired allocation

5. Tax considerations: some hedge fund strategies may be less tax-efficient than index funds. 6. Monitoring: while index funds require little oversight, the hedge fund portion will probably need more active monitoring. The case for a higher allocation to hedge funds

Traditionally, individual investors have allocated a relatively small portion (5 to 15%) of their portfolios to alternative strategies like hedge funds. However, there’s a growing argument for increasing the allocation to fully capitalize on the benefits. By boosting the hedge fund component to 20 to 30% or higher, investors may be able to: 1. Further enhance portfolio diversification and reduce correlation with traditional market movements.

2. Increase the potential for generating alpha and outperforming market benchmarks. 3. Provide more robust downside protection during market turbulence. 4. Take advantage of a wider range of investment opportunities not available through traditional index investing.

The increased allocation could be particularly beneficial in the current market environment, characterised by heightened volatility, geopolitical uncertainties and potential for subdued returns from traditional asset classes. Conclusion Blending hedge fund strategies with a core S&P 500 index tracker presents an opportunity for individual investors to potentially enhance their portfolio’s risk-adjusted returns. By combining the simplicity and low cost of index investing with the sophistication of appropriate hedge fund strategies, investors could create a more robust and diversified investment strategy.

The case for a higher allocation to hedge fund strategies is becoming increasingly compelling. As markets evolve and new challenges emerge, the ability to access a broader range of investment strategies could prove invaluable. However, it’s crucial to approach the blended strategy with careful consideration and thorough due diligence. The world of hedge funds and alternative investments is complex, and not all strategies will be suitable for every investor. Individuals should consult with financial professionals and carefully assess their own risk tolerance and investment objectives before making significant changes to their investment approach. By thoughtfully incorporating hedge fund strategies alongside traditional index investments, individual investors could find they have gained a valuable edge in navigating the ever-changing investment landscape.