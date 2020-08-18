BLSA calls for structural reforms, policies to drive sustainable recovery

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

JOHANNESBURG - Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA) has called for the implementation of structural reforms and policies to drive sustainable economic recovery. BLSA said yesterday that, as more sectors of the economy prepared to reopen today in line with President Cyril Ramaphosa’s easing of the country’s lockdown regulations to level 2, the economic crisis created by the lockdown was more serious than previously imagined. BLSA chief executive Busi Mavuso said the easing of the regulations was only a start, as more had to be done. “While the President’s announcement over the weekend of a shift to level 2 lockdown will enable much more economic activity to resume, this is not on its own a strategy for a recovery,” Mavuso said. “The recovery strategy needs a comprehensive set of economic reforms to drive a rapid turnaround in economic fortunes. Yet we are still stuck at the talking phase of those reforms.”

Ramaphosa on Saturday announced the lifting of nearly all of the restrictions, including on the sale of alcohol and tobacco products, and those on the accommodation, hospitality venues and tours.

Mavuso said the government had failed to put together a coherent strategy at the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac), but had put a lot of pressure on business to develop potential solutions for economic challenges.

Ramaphosa, however, said the government was working together on an urgent economic recovery programme that prioritised the protection and creation of employment.

The Nedlac meeting resolved that social partners would now work together on a co-ordinated plan. Ramaphosa said the government would announce the outcome of this work in the next few weeks.

“But it feels as though government is the one social partner not pulling its weight, when it has the most crucial role to play. Business and labour can only do so much,” Mavuso said.

“We need a president-led, cabinet-backed plan we can all get behind with a common vision. This is not something that can be done at Nedlac level. It needs clear, decisive leadership from the top.”

Momentum Investments economist Sanisha Packirisamy said policy buffers were eroded by the Covid-19 crisis. Packirisamy said countries need to start turning to structural reform measures, particularly in emerging markets such as South Africa, to reignite and promote sustainable growth.

“These reform measures could include labour market reform, product market reform, boosting infrastructure and ensuring we have a clear regulatory path to attract foreign investment back into the country,” she said.

Packirisamy said South Africa entered the Covid-19 pandemic on the back foot. “It’s going to take South Africa a much longer time to claw itself out of this economic hole,” she said.

BUSINESS REPORT