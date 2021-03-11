BNP Paribas says South African economic outlook remains dire

JOHANNESBURG - BNP PARIBAS has warned that South Africa had the most concerning economic outlook among all major emerging markets due to the slow pace of the vaccination programme. The South African-based French international banking group said yesterday that structural weaknesses and deteriorating labour markets were weighing heavily on the country’s recovery prospects. BNP senior economist Jeff Schultz said South Africa remained with a negative labour market after unemployment worsened to a record 32.5percent in the fourth quarter of 2020. Schultz said that the economy has only managed to recover 40 percent of the 2.2 million jobs that were lost at the height of the pandemic, but the absorption rates remained below pre-Covid levels. “The economic outlook for South Africa, which is also a laggard with respect to the pace of vaccinations, is perhaps the most concerning among major emerging markets,” Schultz said. “Beset with large structural weaknesses preCovid, its labour market is likely to weigh on recovery prospects.”

The economy contracted by a massive 7 percent in 2020 albeit starting to show signs of a rebound in the last three months of 2020 when restrictions were lifted.

Fragile labour markets that have been further battered by lockdowns, lower global trade, and the direct impact of the pandemic might struggle to recover.

Recent data has revealed that the number of unemployed people in South Africa increased by 701 000 to 7.2 million in the three months to December compared to the previous quarter.

Schultz said the time it would take to heal the country’s labour market should not be underestimated.

Momentum Investments economist Johann van Tonder, however, said the outlook for 2021 was moderately promising at this stage, with growth of around 3.4 percent expected.

Van Tonder said the large contraction experienced in 2020 would play a significant role in terms of the base effects which should support growth in 2021. “Indications from various sources show that economic activity is still increasing,” Van Tonder said.

