Bond fund exodus from SA well underway as credit rating teeters









The South African rand and government bonds surged on Monday after ratings agency Moody's kept the country's last investment-grade credit rating intact to the relief of investors, but many were sceptical how long the rally would last. JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's struggle to safeguard its last investment grade credit rating has failed to convince the most credit-sensitive global investors and many active fund managers have already voted with their feet.

The precarious credit rating of the continent’s most industrialised nation was put back in play once again last month after the government issued a bleak mid-term budget statement that slashed the growth forecast and showed government debt racing to more than 70% of gross domestic product by 2023.

Days after, Moody’s kept South Africa teetering on the brink of junk by confirming its ‘Baa3’ rating - the lowest rung of investment grade - but revising the outlook to “negative”, opening a 12-18 month window in which a downgrade could be delivered. Fitch and S&P Global Ratings already relegated South Africa to “junk” in 2017.





Data shows many funds have not been prepared to wait for the final shoe to drop and have been jettisoning South African debt over the past few years regardless.





“It’s holding on by a whisker (to investment-grade status),” said Salman Ahmed, chief investment strategist at Lombard Odier. “But from a fiscal point of view it’s definitely not investment grade.”





Allocations to South Africa by global fixed income fund managers with an investment grade mandate have tumbled from 13.5% of assets under management five years ago to just 2.3% at the end of September - the latest available data, according to flow tracker EPFR.





The sample, derived by EPFR from mutual fund filings tracking $35 trillion in assets under management, shows that much of the draw down happened in 2015 when many emerging markets came under pressure from a sharp commodity price tumble.





However, the percentage of allocations by active funds nearly halved again in the summer of 2017 after a Fitch downgrade to junk and a negative outlook by Moody’s - which it rescinded months later.





Many expect the latest dire budget prediction could accelerate outflows of foreign money from the $155 billion government bond market.



