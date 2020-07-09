Boosting township economy for post-Covid-19 growth

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

DURBAN – Getting township economies to boom in the post-Covid-19 trade environment would require the township based businesses that depended on foot traffic to become more digitally focused to access wider markets. Youth Employment Service (YES) chief executive Dr Tashmia Ismail Saville said that South Africa must make township entrepreneurs part of a new competitive mindset and model that harnessed every opportunity to re-invigorate the stagnant township economies. “One such opportunity is the power of platforms in enabling small businesses to get a piece of the big action. A second is the weak rand exchange rate. But there is a third opportunity which has not been exploited, and that is the power of our story,” said Saville. She said that with the global pandemic having had a devastating impact on economic activity and employment in South Africa and estimates suggesting an economic contraction of anything between 7 percent and 15 percent in gross domestic prodict (GDP) growth, the impact would be most acutely be felt in the country’s already fragile and densely populated township communities and informal settlements. Saville said that the notion of enterprise development for township businesses was not new as billions of rand had been spent by well-meaning funders and corporates on training and skills development, local procurement schemes and entrepreneurship training.

“While these initiatives have yielded many individual success stories, the fact is that 25 years into our democracy, we are still struggling to activate and uplift township economies as a whole. With Covid-19, these businesses’ access to markets became worse with the closures. They also did not have any buffer services.”

The YES initiative chief executive said that most of the township based businesses were one owner run and did not create the much needed jobs that would help grow their local economies. Saville said these businesses needed assistance with the necessary technologies, trained human resource, marketing that would help improve their access to markets, capital input and infrastructure.

She added that while these were available from various government-linked institutions there was no good leadership to drive them. Saville added that the country should move away from thinking that it is the government that would resuscitate businesses as it did not have the capacity to do so. She said that it was imperative for the country to develop policies, incentives and platforms that would be led by big business/corporates to bolster and prepare this sector to thrive.

Saville said that with the high youth growth and skills in the townships, it was logical that these people be employed in the very same townships. She said this growth would result in more people who were employed, paid tax and had money to spend. “A thriving SME sector is best for growth because it will grow with more people.”

The YES campaign said that the country also needed to support initiatives like its own because they brought together the power of collective business for a greater purpose.

Recently, more than 270 township seamstresses who were part of YES’s (Youth Employment Service) Masks4All initiative, which has already seen nearly 120,000 masks made and resulted in a R1 million injection into township businesses that could not earn money during the lockdown. A consignment of masks was exported to Belgium with others from corporates like ABSA, Uber and Michelin canvassed via the YES platform aggregated collective outputs and by maintaining quality and consistency and bred a workable export model.

University of KwaZulu-Natal entrepreneurship academic Lindiwe Kunene said that the future of this country could not afford to leave behind the township economy. “What has to happen is that there should be a mindset shift to recognise that township economy is not only about spaza-shops. There are also mechanics and a lot more. In fact, we have not even unlocked half of the potential township economy capabilities,” said Kunene.

She added that while these businesses would be assisted with all they needed, policies should be sorted out to ensure that the government and corporates did recognise these businesses as worthy suppliers. Kunene said that this has put off some manufacturers and suppliers because if they happen to come from townships, they tend not to have a market.

BUSINESS REPORT