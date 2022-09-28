Botswana citrus growers join the Citrus Growers’ Association

With the addition of Botswana, the CGA now represents abo1564 citrus growers in Southern Africa, it said yesterday.

The CGA said it hoped to help maximise the long-term profitability and sustainability of Botswana growers, by providing them with increased access to global markets, assisting them to optimise the cost effective production of high quality fruit from their region, and making industry resources available to them including the latest research from the globally recognised Citrus Research International.

Justin Chadwick, the CEO of the CGA, said, “We are thrilled to welcome Botswana citrus growers to our association... we look forward to continue expanding the CGA footprint to other African countries”.

There are currently 164 citrus growers in Botswana, with 94% of these being small-scale farmers who produce citrus in under 5 hectares, and the remaining 6% falling into the category of medium to large scale farmers. The sector currently supports just more than 1000 jobs, with 75% of employees being female.