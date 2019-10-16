INTERNATIONAL - Botswana’s decision to reintroduce elephant hunting was necessary to protect its people and environment, and hasn’t adversely affected the $2 billion tourism industry, according to Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Joy Kenewendo.
Botswana has the world’s biggest elephant population, with about 130,000 of the animals. Increasing incidents of elephants destroying crops and trampling villagers to death were cited by President Mokgweetsi Masisi as the reason he lifted a hunting ban on wildlife in May.
The decision, condemned by conservation groups, has become a key political issue as Masisi seeks to win re-election next week. The move to keep the elephant population under control could help shore up his support in rural communities but it also widened a rift with his predecessor, Ian Khama, who has since formed a rival party.