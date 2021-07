Botswana issues licence for first large-scale solar power plant

The Botswana energy regulator has granted a generation licence for a 100MW solar project to local firm Shumba Energy, a company executive said yesterday, making it the first independent power producer to set up a large-scale solar plant in the country. Botswana does not currently have large scale solar power generation and its 600 MW national energy demand is met by state-owned coal-fired plants and imports, primarily from South Africa and Mozambique.

Locally-listed Shumba Energy plans to implement the project in two phases with construction of the first phase of 50MW likely to start in the next six months. "With all the permits now in place we are now working on concluding the funding, with capital expenditure estimated at about $80 million (R1.1 billion) for the whole project," managing director Mashale Phumaphi said . Botswana has 212 billion tonnes of coal reserves and the fossil fuel is expected to continue to dominate power generation in the country in the near future, analysts have said.

But investors have often raised concerns about the heavy dependence of African countries on coal-based power plants which release millions of tonnes of carbon into the atmosphere. The diamond rich country, whose economy has contracted by close to 8 percent from a growth rate of up to 4 percent before the pandemic, plans to increase the share of renewables in its energy mix to 18 percent by 2030. Botswana has some of the highest levels of direct normal (solar) irradiation (DNI) – a measure of the amount of sunlight – at over 3 000 kWh/m² a year, according to Solargis.com, a global agency on solar data.