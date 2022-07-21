Brace for higher payments on your home loan, this is how much more you will be paying

Debt holders face higher repayments following the latest announcement by the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC). The repo rate climbs by another 75 basis points to 5.5%, leaving the prime lending rate at 9%.

Story continues below Advertisement

Unsurprised by this announcement, Regional Director and CEO of RE/MAX of Southern Africa, Adrian Goslett says that he is interested to see whether this latest cut will affect activity within the local housing market. “In the first quarter of the year, we already noticed activity subside following the first interest rate hike that was announced in November 2021. However, housing market activity inexplicably bounced back in Q2 and is now even stronger than it was last year,” he explains. “While I do expect that buyer activity will take a knock following this latest hike, I am also optimistic that demand for real estate will remain strong. Interest rates are still roughly 1% lower than pre-pandemic levels and the housing market was still active when prime was at around 10% pre-Covid,” says Goslett.

Meanwhile, Samuel Seeff, chairman of the Seeff Property Group says while it impacts the cost of mortgages and debt, it is not likely to affect the underlying demand in the market The reality is that the weaker rand and inflation spike to 7.4% (highest since the 2009 GFC), has accelerated rate increases. We are likely to see more aggressive hikes in September and November with the prime rate back to the pre-pandemic level of 10% by January 2023, if not sooner. “While the SARB is understandably faced with a difficult task and the rate hike may support the currency, this alone will not turn the tide. The high inflation is not because of higher consumer spending, but external factors such as fuel and food hikes which, with the rate hike, is a double-whammy for consumers who must carry the costs,” Seeff further said.

Story continues below Advertisement

A home loan over twenty years at the prime/base rate will now cost an extra: R750 000 bond – extra R358 (repayment incr. from R6 390 to R6 748)

R900 000 bond – extra R429 (repayment incr. from R7 669 to R8,098)

R1 000 000 bond – extra R476 (repayment incr. from R8 521 to R8 997)

R1 500 000 bond – extra R715 (repayment incr. from R12 781 to R13 496)

R2 000 000 bond – extra R954 (repayment incr. from R17 041 to R17 995)

R2 500 000 bond – extra R1 191 (repayment incr. from R21 302 to R22 493) Dr Andrew Golding, chief executive of the Pam Golding Property group, says, “It is relevant to bear in mind that although interest rates may be rising as the bank normalises monetary policy after the remaining restrictive regulations associated with the pandemic were removed, they still remain below pre-Covid levels (of 10%) and as a consequence are still attractive for homebuyers.” “More significantly, banks retain their appetite for extending mortgages to homebuyers, which is providing a solid underpinning for the local housing market, even as we move into an era of gradually rising interest rates and increasing pressure on household finances.” “The banks’ appetite to extend mortgages is reflected in the latest ooba data, which shows that mortgages as a percentage of purchase price have risen to a level of 93% in recent months (six-month moving average), which is the highest level in well over a decade,“ Golding further stated.

Story continues below Advertisement