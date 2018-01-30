CAPE TOWN - ANC treasurer general Paul Mashatile, while delivering his keynote address at the Raging Bull Summit, said the ANC would address President Jacob Zuma's exit this week.





The Raging Bulls Investment Summit is hosted by Personal Finance and Business Report. During the question phase of Mashatile's address, he was asked about the future of Jacob Zuma as President of the Republic.





Would the President still be in power by the time the State of the Nation address takes place?





ZUMA'S FUTURE





Mashatile said that the ANC's top 6 is addressing the issue this week.





Mashatile was at pains to make it very clear is that this is not a new issue for the ANC.





He said whenever there is a new ANC president and the current president of the republic is serving out his remaining 18 months, it was not unusual to see disagreement and a lack of congruence within the party. This was evident when Zuma became president of the ANC party and Thabo Mbeki was still president of South Africa, Mashatile pointed out.





The ANC will address Zuma's possible exit this week but Mashatile could not say when this would happen and if it will be before the State of the Nation address.





This is a developing story.



