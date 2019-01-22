Gill Marcus, Justice Lex Mpati and Emmanuel Lediga at the Commission of Inquiry into PIC. Picture: Jacques Naude/African News Agency/ANA

PRETORIA – The Public Investment Corporation's (PIC) board has suspended a top executive who was testifying at the commission of inquiry set up by President Cyril Ramaphosa to probe allegations of impropriety, chaired by the Supreme Court of Appeal, Justice Lex Mpati. Evidence leader Advocate Jannie Lubbe SC told the commission on Tuesday morning the PIC board has suspended the executive head responsible for Listed Investments Fidelis Madavo, on the eve of his appearance at the inquiry being held in Pretoria.

Lubbe said the that the conduct of the PIC board was “totally improper”.

On Monday, witnesses denied seeing any dubious dealings within the PIC. Three witnesses were called to testify and they all denied seeing any dubious activity in their departments at the PIC.

Former Supreme Court of Appeal President Judge Lex Mpati is heading proceedings in Pretoria.

- African News Agency (ANA)