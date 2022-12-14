Brent could quickly top $90 a barrel on Fed pivot, China demand recovery – BofA

Global oil benchmark Brent could rebound and quickly rise past $90 (R1 575) a barrel on the back of a dovish pivot in the US Federal Reserve's monetary policy and a "successful" economic reopening by China, according to Bank of America (BofA) Global Research. Lately, oil prices have been steadily declining due to fears that a weakening global economy would slash fuel demand, setting prices on track for a second consecutive quarterly fall.

BofA forecasts that Brent prices – trading at $75.95 a barrel on Monday morning – will average $100/bbl in 2023, driven also by a Chinese oil demand recovery on a post-Covid reopening, and a drop in Russian supplies of about one million barrels per day (bpd) against the backdrop of European Union sanctions. Moreover, a two million bpd Opec+ output cut could be implemented in full to support prices, the bank said in a research note dated December 9. China last week announced the most sweeping changes to its resolute anti-Covid regime since the pandemic began three years ago, loosening rules that curbed the spread of the virus but sparked protests and hobbled the world's second-largest economy.