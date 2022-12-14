Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Wednesday, December 14, 2022

Brent could quickly top $90 a barrel on Fed pivot, China demand recovery – BofA

BofA forecasts that Brent prices – trading at $75.95 a barrel on Monday morning – wll average $100/bbl in 2023. Picture: EPA

Published 1h ago

Global oil benchmark Brent could rebound and quickly rise past $90 (R1 575) a barrel on the back of a dovish pivot in the US Federal Reserve's monetary policy and a "successful" economic reopening by China, according to Bank of America (BofA) Global Research.

Lately, oil prices have been steadily declining due to fears that a weakening global economy would slash fuel demand, setting prices on track for a second consecutive quarterly fall.

BofA forecasts that Brent prices – trading at $75.95 a barrel on Monday morning – will average $100/bbl in 2023, driven also by a Chinese oil demand recovery on a post-Covid reopening, and a drop in Russian supplies of about one million barrels per day (bpd) against the backdrop of European Union sanctions.

Moreover, a two million bpd Opec+ output cut could be implemented in full to support prices, the bank said in a research note dated December 9.

China last week announced the most sweeping changes to its resolute anti-Covid regime since the pandemic began three years ago, loosening rules that curbed the spread of the virus but sparked protests and hobbled the world's second-largest economy.

However, "our oil demand and price projections for 2023 rely heavily on robust China and India demand growth, so any Asia reopening delays could affect our expected price trajectory", said the bank, adding the path to a post-pandemic environment may be bumpy "given the low levels of immunity in China".

REUTERS

