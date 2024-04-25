THE business rescue practitioners (BRPs) acting on behalf of the Post Office yesterday said it had entered into a collective agreement with three unions. The BRP said that the agreement with SAPWU, DEPACU and the CWU was reached after consultations were finalised on March 22.

The BRPs said: “Despite the finalisation and that retrenchment notices had been issued to relevant employees, the negotiating parties continued exploring alternatives to limit the effects and the number of employees affected by the retrenchments. “In an attempt to limit the number of employees affected by the retrenchments, the negotiating parties approached the Department of Labour’s Single Adjudication Committee in a final attempt to pursue its application for the Temporary Employer, employees relief scheme (TERS). The TERS application commenced during the provisional liquidation status of the Post Office. “Should the application for the TERS relief be successful, the bargaining unit employees will have 75% of their salaries paid by the TERS relief (through the Post Office) and 25% of their salaries paid by the Post Office for the amount of time that TERS agrees but no longer than 12 months.”

The commencement date and the applicable period of the financial relief will be known once the committee provides the BRPs with its decision. Withdrawal of retrenchment notices for the bargaining unit or work categories Level C and below Should the application be successful and the relief funding be granted, the funds can only be applied to employees who are currently employed and not those who have received retrenchment notices, according to the BRPs.

The BRPs said the application did not impact all retrenched workers in higher employment categories. “Those employees who have received retrenchment letters remain retrenched and are still at liberty to apply for the new employment roles that have been advertised at the Post Office should their skills set and experience suit the job description.” Joint BRP Anoosh Rooplal said, “Whilst we are very pleased with the outcome that the negotiating parties have achieved, all of the actions remain dependent on receiving the relief funding from TERS and we are very hopeful that we receive this relief.

“Should the TERS relief not be forthcoming by the end of May, all retrenchment letters that have been withdrawn shall be reinstated and any amounts payable by the Post Office will be paid subject to the availability of cashflows.” Training and securing further positions Should the TERS relief be forthcoming, relevant employees, including those that have had their retrenchment letters retracted and those in the bargaining council that are still employed will have the opportunity to attend training and reskilling programs.

The training is however not compulsory to any employee. “The skills training is however encouraged”, Rooplal added. Should TERS relief be provided for a specified period, which has yet to be determined, the negotiating parties will endeavour to place employees in positions that may become available as and when the business recovers.