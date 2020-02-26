Budget 2020: No more bloated salaries at public entities, says Mboweni





Mboweni said that President Cyril Ramaphosa told his government that wasteful expenditure needed to be dealt with.





Mboweni said, " This is a vital step in restoring the confidence of the public in the government. We must get more value for our money. The President’s instruction requires a dynamic and appropriate mix of quantity, quality, capacity and capability in the administration of the state."

JOHANNESBURG - Finance Minister Tito Mboweni told Parliament on Wednesday that government will be putting a stop to excessive salaries at public entities.