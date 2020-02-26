Budget Speech 2020: R80 more for old age pension and disability grant recipients

JOHANNESBURG - Finance Minister Tito Mboweni today announced that government would be increasing social grants for citizens.

"We are a caring society. We are a caring government. More than 18 million people receive a grant, which is a lifeline for many," Mboweni said.

"Grants reduce inequality and protect the most vulnerable in society," the minister told Parliament before breaking down the increase for each category of social grant.

Mboweni said that grants are adjusted as follows:

R80 increase for the old age, disability and care dependency grants to R1860 per month

R80 increase in the war veterans grant to R1880

R40 increase for the foster care grant to R1040 per month

The child support grant will increase by R20 to R445 per month Minister of Finance, Tito Mboweni, arrives at Parliament to deliver his budget speech. PHOTO: Courtney Africa/African News Agency (ANA)

"Changing the way we provide social grants has generated about R1 billion per annum in efficiency savings, which will be partly used to raise the daily subsidy per child.





While the small increase will be welcomed by the most vulnerable sectors of society, the rising cost of daily essentials will mean that it won't make a significant impact.





Over the past two weeks there was a call for social grants to be increased R2 500 but South Africa's stagnant economy would not be able to sustain such a huge hike.





