



The speaker of South Africa’s parliament said on Tuesday that parliament was working to ensure that a budget speech by Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba would go ahead on February 21, despite the president’s state of the nation address being postponed.

“This postponement has taken into account the scheduled tabling of the national budget in the next two weeks and we are going all out to make sure that the budget is not disturbed or postponed at all,” Baleka Mbete told reporters.





The chief whips of politic parties met earlier today to discuss the next steps that should be taken following the SONA announcement.





Democratic Alliance chief whip John Steenhuisen was present at the meeting and stated that they were given assurances that the budget speech will take place on 21 February.





