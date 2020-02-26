Budget2020: This is how Tito Mboweni plans to save SA

JOHANNESBURG - Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has outlined the strategy that the ruling government has laid out to pull the country out of it's economic nightmare.

Mboweni said, " Last year, the Government embraced the ideas contained in the document Towards an Economic Strategy for South Africa. This is our plan, and it contains the basic and fundamental pillars of our approach."

Mboweni listed the following points:





Strengthening the macroeconomic framework to deliver certainty, transparency and lower borrowing costs

Focusing spending on education, health and social development

Modernising “network industries” and restructuring our state-owned enterprises

Opening markets to trade with the rest of the continent

Implementing a re-imagined industrial strategy

Lowering the cost of doing business

Focusing on job-creating sectors, such as agriculture and tourism

Mboweni said that underpinning all of this will be the need for an efficient and capable state.





"We must also leverage the private sector as far as possible. Today, we report on our progress. “We are moving forward!”





Outline of the budget for 2020/21



