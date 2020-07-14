Builders ventures on an expansion trip into East Africa

JOHANNESBURG – DIY, construction and building materials retailer Builders, in Massmart’s Massbuild division, is expanding into East Africa with its first store in Nairobi, Kenya opening from the end of August 2020. The store, covering almost 10 000m² of trading and dispatch space and garden centre, will bring a range of DIY, home improvement and building materials products and services to the Waterfront Karen mall, bringing the total number of Builders stores beyond South Africa to 9, including in Botswana, Mozambique and Zambia. As with each venture in a new territory, Builders’ investment of 500 million Kenyan shillings (R78.4m) represents a commitment to bolster the local economy, a statement from the company said yesterday. In the year to December 31, 2019, rest of Africa sales made up 9 percent of Massmart’s R93.7 billion turnover. Builders comprised 118 stores in total at year end. Massbuild contributed R14.2bn to total revenue, while trading profit before interest and tax was lower at R746.3m at December 31, from R800.3m the previous year. Builders’ new Kenya store would create employment opportunities for around 400 individuals during the construction phase, and around 145 local staff once the store was trading.

Traditional hardware store goods would be supported by value added services, including airtime from Safaricom, Airtel and Orange; electricity purchases from Kenya Power; bill payments for DSTV, GOTV, Nairobi Water, Startimes and Kwese; and trade credit.

Massmart warned last week that weak trading conditions brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic may result in up to 1 800 retrenchments at Game stores, which is in the group’s Massdiscounters division.

In March Massmart said it would close non-performing stores, as consumers battle high unemployment and falling disposable incomes, which included the closure of 23 Dion Wired Stores as well as a number of Masscash stores.

Massmart’s chief executive officer, Mitchell Slape arrived from US parent Wal-Mart in September with the aim of turning around the retailer.

The share price was up 0.9 percent yesterday morning to R22.05, well down from the more than R50 per share it traded at in February, prior to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Massmart shares closed 0.60 percent lower at R21.71 on the JSE on Tuesday.

