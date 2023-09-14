Amid the volatile economic conditions that have pushed business and household confidence to lower levels, the BankservAfrica Economic Transactions Index (BETI) slipped again in August on an annual basis. BankservAfrica said yesterday that interest rates remained high along with massive fuel price hikes as well as the poor performance of the rand contributed to the decline.

“After rebounding in June 2023, the BETI fell in July and again in August to an index level of 134.0, which was lower than the revised 135.6 recorded in the prior month,” Shergeran Naidoo, BankservAfrica’s head of Stakeholder Engagements, said. “On the upside, the BETI remained in positive territory on an annual basis, improving by 1.9% in August 2023 compared to 1.1% reflected in July,” Naidoo added. The monthly BETI movements reflect the index’s volatility and its inability to maintain momentum, akin to the ‘muddle-along’ narrative in the South African economy.

The July disruption to major transport corridors, the taxi strike in August, and load shedding have put considerable pressure on the economy. These have been compounded by the depreciating rand exchange rate and rising international oil price that has resulted in fuel price hikes at the beginning of September, signalling renewed upward pressure on consumer inflation in the near term. “Concurrently, interest rates have stayed at elevated levels with no near-term reprieve expected, leading to clear signs of stress among households,” Elize Kruger, an independent economist, said.

Real household expenditure in quarter two reflected the second negative quarterly growth rate in the past four quarters and pointed to confidence levels that remain under pressure and, as a result, were keeping expenditure and growth back. The dire confidence levels were confirmed in the latest FNB/BER Consumer Confidence Index report, showing a reading of -16, signalling a low willingness to spend among consumers. The RMB/BER Business Confidence Index regained some ground to a level of 33 in quarter three (Q3). However, the report noted the business sentiment was still weak and that the large majority of respondents were dissatisfied with the prevailing business conditions.

Nowcast indicators painted a mixed picture for August. The S&P Global South Africa Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) posted 51.0 – the highest in a year – up from 48.2 in July, showing a modest improvement in the private sector’s operating conditions in August. The Absa Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) also improved somewhat to 49.7, but remained below the neutral 50 level for the seventh consecutive month, signalling a strained manufacturing sector.

The domestic new vehicle sales market faltered in August, with domestic sales down 3.5% compared to a year earlier. The standardised nominal value of transactions cleared through BankservAfrica in August 2023 was R1.207 trillion versus July’s R1.210 trillion, while the number of transactions increased to 152.6 million in August, Naidoo said. As the economy gradually migrates to digital payments, the average value of transactions measured in the BETI will decline over time, as can be seen by the 5.9% decline to R8084 in August 2023 compared to R8 591 in August 2022.

The inclusion of the PayShap service’s real-time, low-value transactions in the BETI would, over time, adjust the average value of transactions lower as more users started to adopt this nascent payment stream. There had been a steady growth in the use of PayShap, which recorded more than1.5 million transactions since its market inception in March, and as more banks offered this service. “It has become abundantly clear that the cumulative impact of many challenges that have been playing out in the economy during the past 18 months is now at its harshest, at a time when confidence levels are still under severe pressure. The steep increase in interest rates, combined with the high cost of living, has resulted in growing strain on consumers in an environment of real and nominal declines in take-home pay,” said Kruger.