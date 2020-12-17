Business cautious, but welcomes the latest Covid-19 restrictions

JOHANNEBSURG - THE COUNTRY’S economy could still make a significant recovery in spite of the latest lockdown restriction measures implemented again to curb the spread of the Covid-19. Expects said on Tuesday that the economy would take a cue terms of trade remain robust as commodity export prices are high while oil prices remain low. Old Mutual’s Izak Odendaal said there were positive elements in the differentiated approach taken by the government by not indiscriminately closing the economy like before. Odendaal said the government seemed to have learnt from the first lockdown experience. “It suggests that in their mind they overdid things and we saw economic destruction, obviously back then they were flying blind,” he said.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the government had adopted a differentiated approach to impose further restrictions nationwide as the country has entered a second wave of Covid-19 infections.

Ramaphosa announced the reduction in the number of people at public gatherings, limiting the sale of alcohol from retail outlets to certain days, and the closure of beaches.

He said the national lockdown imposed at the beginning of the epidemic was necessary to delay the spread of the virus, and now those gains needed to be protected through these measures.

The restrictions will be reviewed in January.

Odendaal said the new measures were going to impact only a few economic sectors such as tourism and hospitality, and coastal towns dependent on holiday makers.

He said the big support for South Africa was coming outside the borders as the mining was robust and commodity prices were high.

“Our recovery is currently linked to external demand for commodities to countries like China. So if their recovery continues, then we will benefit from external demand.”

The alcohol industry said it supported the government’s intervention, but the restriction put on the off-consumption outlets to trade only from 10am to 6pm Mondays to Thursdays remained an area of concern.

“The severe limitation put on the off-consumption channel will have a devastating impact that could potentially lead to job losses in the retail sector,” it said.

Ramaphosa said that registered wineries and wine farms may continue to offer tastings and wine sales to the public for off-site consumption over weekends.

He said this exception was being made due to the vital contribution of these establishments to the tourism sector in several parts of the country.

Vinpro managing director Rico Basson said the wine industry welcomed the development

Basson highlighted the industry’s vital economic contribution and the crucial role of wine tourism as part of the broader wine and agricultural sectors.

