Business cheers Ramaphosa’s plan to reopen South African economy

JOHANNESBURG - South African business leaders lauded the government’s plan to substantially ease a nationwide lockdown that’s crippled the economy, even as the number of the coronavirus cases grows exponentially.

An additional 8 million people will be allowed to return to work when the national disease-alert level drops one notch from June 1, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Sunday night.

His administration abandoned previous plans to maintain more stringent restrictions in several cities and towns hardest hit by the disease, but cautioned it’s still an option.





While other nations have opened up after the pandemic peaked, South Africa is relaxing its rules when cases are still on an upward trajectory -- a third of its 22,583 infections were diagnosed in the past week alone. But with unemployment and business closures skyrocketing and the central bank anticipating a 7% economic contraction this year, Ramaphosa acknowledged that maintaining the lockdown had become unsustainable.





“We believe that the decision announced by the president is best for the country given where we find ourselves now,” said Sipho Pityana, the president of lobby group Business Unity South Africa. “It is time for many of us to return to work, but to do so in as safe way as possible.”





The rand advanced as much as 0.5% against the dollar on Monday, and was 0.1% stronger at 17.6290 at 12:11 p.m. in Johannesburg. It was just one of three emerging-market currencies to post gains against the greenback.





Rational Analysis

Africa’s most-industrialized economy went into lockdown on March 27, with only grocers, pharmacies and suppliers of essential services allowed to keep operating. The rules were relaxed May 1, but many businesses have remained partially or completely shut. Ramaphosa first announced plans for a further easing of restrictions on May 13, but gave few details.





While the government had previously been accused of taking arbitrary decisions, its response now appears to be based on a rational analysis of the available options to protect the economy and fight the pandemic, said Busi Mavuso, chief executive officer of lobby group Business Leadership South Africa.



