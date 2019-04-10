Confidence in the South African economy has been hurt by policy and political uncertainty. Investors doubt President Cyril Ramaphosa can deliver reform before May’s elections.





“The rand exchange rate against the major trading and investment currencies, interrupted electricity supply and electricity tariff increase, as well as slowing manufacturing output were the largest contributors to the negative trend of the BCI in March,” the Chamber of Commerce said in a statement.





“The BCI reflects a depressed business climate that is dominated by concerns over continued difficult and uncertain domestic economic circumstances. The upcoming 8 May 2019 general elections add to this uncertainty.”





BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE / REUTERS