Business confidence in SA nosedives again in first quarter on load shedding

Business confidence in South Africa remains gloomy and firmly in contractionary territory as load shedding took a toll, according to the RMB/BER Business Confidence Index (BCI). “While the outcome could have been worse given the severity of power outages and the associated drop-off in business activity, the result is nonetheless disappointing. The business mood certainly remains gloomy,” RMB/BER said.

RMB chief economist Ettienne le Roux said, “That said, a thin silver lining attached to load shedding must not distract from the devastating blow load shedding, specifically, and failing rail, road, and port infrastructure, more generally, are inflicting on the economy. The urgent need of a united public and private sector effort to fix disruptive supply-side bottlenecks cannot be stressed enough.” The survey found that results among the different sectors making up the RMB/BER BCI varied. Although confidence in manufacturing and consumer-facing retail nosedived, sentiment changed little in the case of building, and improved a bit, to admittedly still weak levels, in wholesale and new vehicle trade.

Manufacturing confidence crashed by 9 points to 17 in the first quarter. “A level this low is rare, and it speaks to a sector that is bearing the brunt of the combined impact of intense load shedding and dilapidated, poorly run logistic infrastructure,” it said. The deterioration in sentiment occurred across various sub-sectors, all of which shared a common feature in falling domestic sales and production. Fixed investment to expand existing production capacity also suffered as demand weakened and capital expenditure budgets were increasingly absorbed by alternative energy-generation measures.

Retail confidence also fell sharply from 42 to 34. Similarly, the deterioration in sentiment was broad-based as retailers too could not escape the impact of load shedding, which reduced trading hours and increased operating costs due to diesel generators having to run more often. This is occurring at the same time as still-high consumer price inflation and slowing growth in compensation continue to place pressure on household disposable income. Sales volumes worsened further across retailers of durable goods (such as furniture and electronics) and non-durable goods (food, beverages, etc.), while retailers of semi-durables (mainly clothing) saw a slight improvement in sales during the first quarter. Confidence of building contractors, the group which was captured in the RMB/BER BCI, declined marginally from 46 to 43.

“Although still in net negative terrain, at 43, building confidence is a far cry from the extremely low levels witnessed during much of 2020 and 2021. Strikingly, if we also consider sub-contractors – particularly electricians – confidence and activity in the overall building sector rose massively thanks largely to the installation of backup power. At least for some, load shedding seems to have a silver lining,” RMB/BER said. Wholesaler confidence edged up from 37 to 40. In the same quarter, new vehicle dealer confidence rose from 41 to 44. These were minor increases. Both outcomes also remained below 50, which means most respondents in these sectors were unhappy with prevailing business conditions. In the first quarter, pervasive power outages coupled with deteriorating household income knocked manufacturing and retailer confidence hard. By contrast, sentiment among wholesalers and new vehicle dealers improved a little.