Business finds it difficult to regain its rhythm after lockdown easing

JOHANNESBURG - The SA Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Sacci) yesterday said that business confidence found it difficult to regain its rhythm in spite of the easing of stringent Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.

Sacci said business confidence index (BCI) declined marginally in September by 0.1 index point to 85.7points in September from 85.8points in August. The chamber said the decline followed the impact that Covid-19 had had on the global economy.

“Covid-19 and the lockdown process has had worse consequences for the business climate than the global recession of 2007/08 as the Sacci BCI is currently well below the depressed average BCI level of some 113 points in 2009,” it said. The BCI declined by 12.1 index points in April and a further 7.7points in May at the height of stringent lockdown restrictions to curb the spread of Covid-19. The September print was still 6.7 index points below the comparative period last year level despite edging up close to pre-pandemic levels as the easing of the lockdown restrictions boosted manufacturing output, exports and imports. Sacci said the sentiment averaged 84.3points over the first nine months of 2020 compared to 92.6points for the comparative period in 2019.

South Africa moved to level 1 lockdown restrictions mid-September following a significant decrease in Covid-19 cases. The chamber commended the government for the manner in which it handled the Covid-19 outbreak in the country. “It appears that the management of the Covid-19 pandemic by the government’s Command Council had a relatively successful impact on managing the health pandemic and ensuring mortality rates were much lower than originally forecast,” it said. The improved merchandise export and import volumes, and manufacturing output made the largest contributions to the business climate in September. On a month-on

-month basis the most negative effects by sub-indices of the BCI came from depressed retail sales volumes, lower share prices on the JSE, and less real credit to the private sector.