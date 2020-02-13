President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Elmond Jiyane/GCIS

JOHANNESBURG - Business leaders have been ratcheting up the pressure on South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to announce decisive measures to turn around the economy and fix struggling state-owned enterprises.



Ramaphosa has the opportunity to do just that when he delivers his state-of-the-nation speech in parliament on Thursday. The address, which begins at 7 p.m. in Cape Town, has been billed by South Africa’s Business Day as the most important since Nelson Mandela’s in 1994 -- the first after apartheid ended.



