



The BCI improved by 1.3index points last month to 96.4 points from 95.1 points in November. It was nearly 7points better than the lowest 2017 BCI level of 89.6points in August. Sacci said the anticipation for more policy certainty and sustainable growth-orientated domestic economic policy, global economic growth, and a probable fresh approach towards business and investor challenges should further augment the business mood.





Starting at 97.7points in January 2017, the BCI dipped to below 90points in the middle of 2017, but since then has recovered lost ground.





- BUSINESS REPORT

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa saw an improved business mood in December for the second consecutive month, partially due to political developments in the region, according to the Sacci Business Confidence Index (BCI), released yesterday.