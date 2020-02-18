CAPE TOWN – Whether they like it or not, all business owners engage in some form of marketing, but many neglect to adopt a strategic approach. It’s not surprising then that marketing was highlighted as the area in which most business owners feel they require skills training, according to the most recent National Small Business Survey by the National Small Business Chamber.
“A well-researched marketing plan can be the difference between business success and failure,” says Byron Jeacocks, Regional General Manager at Business Partners Limited (BUSINESS/PARTNERS) – one of Africa’s leading business loan and equity providers and 2019 Gold winner: SME Bank of the Year (Africa)* – who warns against simply rushing headlong into the market.
“In order to create a strong foundation for effective promotional campaigns, however, you first need define your target market, analyse any current competitors, find your pricing sweet spot, and determine your business’ Unique Selling Proposition (USP),” says Jeacocks, who believes that these business plan basics are essentially the building blocks to any effective campaign.
Once these basics have been agreed upon, and a business owner is ready to start promoting with purpose, Jeacocks says it is important to consider all marketing channels and methods available; ranging from traditional methods like signage, flyers, posters, cold calling and networking, to the latest digital tools and social media marketing.
“While the options may seem endless and somewhat overwhelming, the reality is that marketing remains an expensive endeavour and should be given careful thought,” he says. “As such, don’t just stick to what you’re used to, but when trying out a new marketing method, try small, experimental campaigns first to see what works best.”