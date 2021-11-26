Business Process Enabling South Africa says the country is becoming a premier BPO destination

The BPO (Business Process Outsourcing) Virtual Conference hosted by Business Process Enabling South Africa (BPeSA), in association for Global Business Services (GBS) in the country, revealed that South Africa is a becoming as a preferred BPO destination. Deputy Director General at The Department of Trade and Industry Malebo Mabetjie Thompson opened the two-day event. The conference focused on technology, sustainability, making the sector more environmentally friendly and data protection.

BPeSA announced that the government is committed to the sector and named it a priority for 2022. Thompson stressed the importance of Public-Private Partnerships in delivering BPO-led global business services and how government is shifting to better align to the needs of the sector through a GBS (global business services) Masterplan. CEO of BPeSA Andy Searle said commented on the conversations that were had at the event. “The energy, commitment and enthusiasm from business leaders throughout the conference highlighted the importance of this sector. Not just to create jobs, but to unlock what is still largely an untapped economic opportunity for South Africa,” said Searle. According to Searle, commitment from both government leaders and private sector visionaries has been staggering. He said it shows that South Africa is open for business, but while there are still challenges, the approach to talent sourcing, digital technologies, and a focus on sustainability will be central to taking this sector into the future.