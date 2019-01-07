Minister Rob Davies at the launch of the Global Business Services (GBS) Incentive, at the SA House in London. PHOTO: Department of Trade and Industry

JOHANNESBURG – The recently launched Global Business Services incentive which became effective at the start of the year is expected to create employment chances for youth in South Africa, the trade and industry department said on Monday. It said the initiative, launched by trade and industry minister Rob Davies in London last month, would offer opportunities especially for medium to high complexity jobs, where young people would be exposed to servicing major global brands out of South Africa.

"Areas of special interest by potential global investors are Legal Services, Finance and Accounting and IT Services," Davies said.

"South Africa’s value proposition remains a compelling business case for most global companies that are looking to optimise their customer solutions at a globally competitive rate."

He said the sector had demonstrated an annual growth rate of 22 percent year-on-year on average was expected to continue rising over the next 5 years.

African News Agency (ANA)