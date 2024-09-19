Business to prepare proposal addressing NHI concerns

BUSINESS Unity South Africa (Busa) yesterday said it was now encouraged by the government’s openness to engage on the substantive concerns raised by business regarding the NHI Act. This comes after the organisation’s meeting on Tuesday with the President Cyril Ramaphosa, the Minister and Deputy Minister of Health, and senior officials from the Presidency and the department to engage on the NHI Act.

Big business has remained firmly opposed to the implementation of NHI and it boycotted the signing of the second Presidential Health Compact last month, saying the compact was being used as a decoy to endorse the NHI. Business has been extremely clear in its position that NHI, as was currently envisioned in the act, was unaffordable, unimplementable and unconstitutional, and therefore required urgent amendments. However, Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya described the meeting with Busa as constructive and forward-looking.

“Business and government expressed a shared commitment to the underlying objectives of the NHI, namely to achieve universal health coverage for all South Africans and address inequality in the health system,” Magwenya said. He added that Ramaphosa had requested Busa to put forward specific proposals on the remaining issues of concern as a basis for further engagement. “Government remains committed to engaging with all stakeholders in good faith on the process of healthcare reform, and to finding workable solutions that will advance quality and affordable healthcare for all.”

In a statement yesterday, Busa said it would prepare a proposal detailing solutions to address its concerns as a basis for further engagement with the government. “Busa’s primary objective is to render the NHI Act workable, affordable, and implementable, while advancing universal health coverage and ensuring an equitable healthcare system for all,” it said. It added that business, healthcare providers and a wide range of stakeholders had consistently supported the goal of universal health coverage, but registered their concerns about the NHI Act's potential impact on healthcare, taxpayers, the economy, and investor confidence.

Busa said it had on many occasions and across every legislative forum made constructive proposals on how the country could do this without negatively impacting the economy, healthcare system and fiscal stability. It said it remained committed to working with government and stakeholders to shape a solution that served the best interests of all South Africans through partnership, collaboration, and transparent dialogue. Mehnaaz Olla, the manager of the School of Healthcare at Mancosa, said it was reassuring to see the government's willingness to engage constructively with Busa in addressing key concerns regarding the NHI Act, thereby underscoring a shared vision of advancing universal health coverage.

“It is also encouraging to witness the collaborative opportunities between the public and private sector that can lend to joint efforts in the planning and implementation over the next few years, highlighting a collective commitment to building a healthcare system that is both equitable and sustainable,” Olla said. She added that by focusing on recruitment, training, the efficient supply of a healthcare workforce and effective leadership, these collaborations had the potential to drive meaningful systemic change that could benefit all South Africans. “As we move forward, a balanced approach that considers the economic impact while prioritising accessible healthcare for all will be essential to ensuring the success and long-term sustainability in the pursuit of universal health coverage.”