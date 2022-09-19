Calls for Eskom boss De Ruyter’s head as power-cut crisis bites

Fed-up South Africans have taken to social media to vent their frustration at being plunged into stage 6 power cuts due to mounting breakdowns at Eskom.
The ailing power utility is in crisis, battling to fix broken coal-fired power plants and replenish its diesel and pumped storage water emergency capacity.
Eskom says it will be going to the market, possibly this week, to source up to 1000MW of power.
This is according to Eskom chief executive André de Ruyter, who said in a briefing on Sunday that the additional 1 000MW would likely be sourced from companies who already have their own installed capacity, such as some mining groups and Sappi.
He said the intention was to bring this capacity online as quickly as possible, based on the price of electricity generated by Eskom’s diesel-burning open cycle gas turbines (OCGTs), the utility’s most expensive. The procurement of new generation capacity is the competency of the government.
Eskom’s chief operating officer, Jan Oberholzer, said the outlook for electricity generation for the rest of this week was uncertain, taking into account that some 15 percent of the utility’s total generation capacity, including the emergency capacity, would remain out on planned maintenance.
Eskom’s customers though – the greater business community in South Africa, and its citizens – appear to be having none of it, with many taking to Twitter to express their dismay at the energy crisis the country is facing.
Many have called for De Ruyter’s head to roll, along with other leadership at the power utility.
Take a look at what Twitter users had to say about the current energy situation in the country below:
No black CEO would still have a job at Eskom with this level of load shedding— Mbongiseni Mbatha (@Mbatha10) September 18, 2022
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to fly home after the funeral, instead of to New York, is appropriate, given the blackouts. BUT don't be fooled: 1) Flying back isn't proof of leadership; 2) Flying back isn't a PLAN to fix Eskom.— Eusebius McKaiser (@Eusebius) September 18, 2022
After landing, then what? Express shock? Mxm
hear me out: Eskom delivery based pay— Don Petty Cash (@iamkoshiek) September 19, 2022
Andre de Ruiter gets paid R7m a year
40% of days this year had blackouts
new salary = R7m x (1-40%)= R4.2m
28 years of theft, no maintenance and Zuma facilitated mass corruption at Eskom and non payment has brought Eskom to its knees. But for some reason it’s De Ruyter’s fault. He doesn’t need and probably doesn’t want the job.— Joburg lawyer (@joburglawyer) September 18, 2022
When you take the job for a failing enterprise like Eskom you make promises that you'll fix it. So it really should be a matter of fix it or leave.— Mfan' Zodlani (@Just_Lungelo) September 19, 2022
Hear me out. Conspiracy. Your companies are paying Eskom to loadshed so they can get you back at the office full time 🫣— Anele Mdoda (@Anele) September 19, 2022
Eskom's demise is no different to the demise of our railway and transport infrastructure, our healthcare, education, policing and law enforcement systems..yet so many still come out to defend CR Road show. That's frightening— Brett Ben Raphael (@Brettbenraphael) September 19, 2022
How does one become angry with ESKOM and be happy with the ANC? This sickness is prevalent here.— African Renaissance 🦅🇿🇦🦁 (@MadiBoity) September 19, 2022
You guys are telling me ALL 60 Million of us are being bullied by ESKOM ?— DENCHIE BRU 🦍 (@Theo_Dench) September 17, 2022
Put all 400 Members of Parliament on zero pay until they sort out the Eskom loadshedding mess. They can't be enjoying royal lifestyles funded by us while they run the country into nothingness! They are all too relaxed about this national crises!— Christo 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 (@ChristoThurston) September 17, 2022
I’ll be the first to admit I know nothing about electricity generation. But how exactly do 3 separate power stations each lose a unit overnight, and another station loses 2?— Mike Abel (@abelmike) September 17, 2022
What are the chances of this being a coincidence?
Put differently, WTF is going on? #Eskom pic.twitter.com/A1F0gvV8h3
But surely @CyrilRamaphosa understands the logic for a strong, reliable power grid?— Jack Devnarain (@JackD157) September 19, 2022
More electricity = stronger economy = more jobs for unemployable cadres = more tenders = more eating!
More Bentleys, tasteless fashion, VIP security & braai pack!
Let's save #Eskom!
Viva ✊🏽
Andre De Ruyter, Pravin Gordhan & Cyril Ramaphosa are not the problem at Eskom, the problem is us South Africans for giving them free rides, we must march & take De Ruyter out of Eskom offices & demand & Gordhan's resignation, but that won't happen because we are afraid of whites— Man’s NOT Barry Roux (@AdvoBarryRoux) September 18, 2022
If I were Cyril Ramaphosa, I would fire Pravin Gordhan and Andre Marinus de Ruyter and would immediately flood ESKOM with intelligence agents.— African Renaissance 🦅🇿🇦🦁 (@MadiBoity) September 18, 2022
