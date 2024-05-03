Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLBusiness ReportCompaniesEconomyEnergyMarketsEntrepreneursJobsInternationalBudgetWindow on China
Independent Online | Business Report
Search IOL
IOLBusiness ReportCompaniesEconomyEnergyMarketsEntrepreneursJobsInternationalBudgetWindow on China
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL PropertyDigi Mags
Independent Online

Friday, May 3, 2024

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by location

Canal+ acquires more shares in MultiChoice

Johannesburg 20-09-18 Signage at DSTV Multichoice, Randburg. Picture: Karen Sandison/ Independent Newspapers.

Johannesburg 20-09-18 Signage at DSTV Multichoice, Randburg. Picture: Karen Sandison/ Independent Newspapers.

Published 37m ago

Share

Canal+, the France-based international broadcasting group, has acquired a further 3.87 million MultiChoice shares, bringing its shareholding to 42.47%, the Takeover Regulation Panel (TRP) said in a statement yesterday.

On April 25, 2024, Canal+ acquired about 1 million MultiChoice shares at an average R118.05 per share.

On April 26, Canal+ acquired 630 132 MultiChoice shares for an average R119.11 a share.

On April 29, Canal+ acquired 1.29 million MultiChoice Shares for an average R119.47 per share. On April 30, Canal+ acquired 949 198 MultiChoice Shares for an average R120.00 each.

MultiChoice’s share price was trading 0.12% lower at R120.30 on the JSE yesterday morning.

BUSINESS REPORT

Related Topics:

South AfricaFree Market EconomybusinessFinanceGDPInvesting