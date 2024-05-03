Canal+ acquires more shares in MultiChoice

Canal+, the France-based international broadcasting group, has acquired a further 3.87 million MultiChoice shares, bringing its shareholding to 42.47%, the Takeover Regulation Panel (TRP) said in a statement yesterday.
On April 25, 2024, Canal+ acquired about 1 million MultiChoice shares at an average R118.05 per share.
On April 26, Canal+ acquired 630 132 MultiChoice shares for an average R119.11 a share.
On April 29, Canal+ acquired 1.29 million MultiChoice Shares for an average R119.47 per share. On April 30, Canal+ acquired 949 198 MultiChoice Shares for an average R120.00 each.
MultiChoice’s share price was trading 0.12% lower at R120.30 on the JSE yesterday morning.
BUSINESS REPORT