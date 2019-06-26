The city of Cape Town has announced the winners of its annual youth entrepreneurial challenge aimed at supporting budding young business people. PHOTOS: Supplied

JOHANNESBURG -The city of Cape Town has announced the winners of the fourth installment of its annual youth entrepreneurial challenge aimed at supporting budding young business people and stimulating the creation of new jobs. Jade Wyngaardt from Afriversity won first prize for her initiative to teach students from poor communities and those with functional disabilities how to code, design websites and run marketing campaigns for small businesses in the areas they live in.

"An investment in the youth is an investment in the future - this is why this project was started," Cape Town mayor Dan Plato said.

"Being an entrepreneur is a meaningful way to take charge of your own future, creating a better life for yourself and those around you. Many of our young people have brilliant ideas, but do not know how to bring their vision to life or how to take it to the next level and this initiative gives much-needed guidance and support."

The #YouthStartCT Entrepreneurial Challenge aims to provide Cape Town entrepreneurs aged between 18 and 35, with an opportunity to start or grow their own businesses, supporting them in commercialising, expanding as well as monetising them through practical training and mentorship.

To be eligible, candidates must have a start-up idea that is already - or has the potential - to create sustainable jobs.

The city of Cape Town has announced the winners of its annual youth entrepreneurial challenge aimed at supporting budding young business people. PHOTOS: Supplied

"The YouthStartCT challenge is an accelerator programme for start-up entrepreneurs, with the main aim to encourage entrepreneurship and contribute to skills development and innovation in Cape Town," mayoral committee member for community services and health Zahid Badroodien said.

"Throughout the challenge, these young entrepreneurs were provided with training and development opportunities. The winners will now have a chance to partner with the city on projects that will uplift job seekers and provide sustainable employment opportunities."

The city of Cape Town has announced the winners of its annual youth entrepreneurial challenge aimed at supporting budding young business people. PHOTOS: Supplied

- African News Agency (ANA)