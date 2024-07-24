Cape Town Container Terminal fleet replacement in full swing

Transnet Port Terminals (TPT) yesterday said that the Cape Town Container Terminal (CTCT) has taken delivery of 15 new haulers, a portion of an expected consignment of 47 new haulers that is planned to reach the terminal at the end of this month. This follows the arrival of 10 haulers at the terminal last month.

Oscar Borchards, TPT’s Western Cape region managing executive, said the haulers were key in moving containers within CTCT and will significantly boost operational recovery at the terminals after operations were affected by the recent inclement weather. Borchards said original equipment manufacturer (OEM) Shacman was currently conducting a full inspection before the vehicle-mounted tools necessary for the CTCT environment were installed. These include terminal systems, radios and the Navis container management system which ensures the flow and seamless distribution of containers in the yard.

“This delivery is a significant milestone for CTCT as sufficient haulers will ensure we have enough feed of containers for loading and offloading of cargo aboard calling vessels. This should improve our turnaround times which will ultimately enable us to do right by our customers,” he said, adding that the new equipment would also help improve equipment reliability. “We have a solid maintenance plan which has been provided by the OEM from whom we have procured the haulers, and this gives us assurance. We are now working tirelessly to ensure the rest of the haulers are delivered and handed over to operations on time.” The progress being made at CTCT follows the recent delivery of 45 new haulers to the Port of Durban last month, in collaboration with global shipping world leader MSC.