Cape Town International Airport was named Africa’s Leading Airport at the 26th World Travel Awards Africa & Indian Ocean Gala Ceremony 2019. Photographer: Ayanda Ndamane /African News Agency (ANA)

DURBAN - Cape Town International Airport (CTIA) was named Africa’s Leading Airport for the third consecutive year at the 26th World Travel Awards Africa & Indian Ocean Gala Ceremony 2019. The gala awards ceremony was attended by senior executives from major travel companies, operators and destinations and representative of CTIA, Deidre Davids, Senior Manager, Corporate Affairs, CTIA was in Mauritius to receive the award on behalf of the airport.

"Once again Cape Town International Airport is honoured to receive this esteemed industry award. The World Travel Awards are globally recognized as the ultimate independently assessed travel accolade, so being named Africa’s Leading Airport for the third consecutive year is both a testament to the ongoing hard work and commitment to excellence demonstrated by all staff at this airport. This award is also viewed as a challenge for us not to rest on our past achievements but to continue to work hard to remain an award-winning airport," said Cape Town International Airport, General Manager, Deon Cloete.

The World Travel Awards serve to recognise, reward and celebrate excellence across all sectors of the global travel and tourism industry and are voted for by travel and tourism professionals and consumers worldwide.

Cape Town International Airport is managed by the Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) and is the third largest airport in Africa and global travellers continue to regard Cape Town as a destination of choice. Over the past few years Cape Town International Airport has shown sustained growth in international passenger numbers with a 9.6 percent increase in 2018.

For the first time in December 2016, the airport exceeded the 10 million passenger-per-year milestone. This was repeated again in December 2017 and 2018 when passenger numbers significantly exceeded the 10 million passenger mark. Through partnerships such as Cape Town Air Access, the airport has seen 15 new routes and 19 route expansions since 2015, and a doubling of international seat capacity by 1,5 million seats.

The airport has several key infrastructure projects planned over the next five years, at an investment of R7 billion which will include:

1. The refurbishment of the domestic arrivals terminal

2. The expansion of the international terminal

3. A new realigned runway worth R3,93 billion which will allow for the future expansion of the terminal, an increase in the airport’s per hour landing and departures from 30 to 45 aircraft movements and the handling of new generation large aircraft such as the Boeing 747-800 or the A380 aircrafts.

"There is going to be some disruption to the normal operations of the airport, but we promise that it’s going to be worth it, improving on our infrastructure forms part of being a leading airport," concluded Cloete.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE