CAPE TOWN – The City of Cape Town announced today that the total package for rates assistance has increased by R203 million to about R1.4 billion in the 2017/18 financial year.

This increase can be linked to the City programmes that publicise and encourage registration for the rebates and introduction of an additional R50 rates rebate for properties valued between R400 001 and R750 000.

What are the rate rebates:

Rate rebates are financial support systems given by the City on your monthly municipal bills such as indigent benefits; rates rebates for senior citizens and disabled persons.

‘In our efforts to facilitate the growth of a world-class city, we must be mindful of the challenging economic circumstances faced by many of our communities.

‘As such, the City provides rates rebates to those most in need as part of our commitment to supporting the most vulnerable in society, alleviating poverty, and enabling a more integrated and equal society,’ said the City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Finance, Cllr Johan van der Merwe.

Municipal property rates rebates are broken down as follows:



Exemptions for religious and other organisations - R153 538 669

Rebates on the first R200 000 of a property’s value – R911 456 042

Rebates for senior citizens and disabled persons – R108 110 259

Rebates to agriculture – R83 124 913

Rebates to public benefit/non-profit/sports organisations – R78 380 976

Rebates to land reform beneficiaries – R2 003 898

Indigent rebates – R7 046 367

Additional R50 rebate for properties valued between R400 001 and R750 000 – R87 374 300

How to apply for a rebate:

Download the Application for Indigent Support, senior or disability support in the document downloads section on the City of Cape website. You need a proof of identification (such as your ID book), a bank statement for the last three months or a sworn affidavit stating that you do not have a bank account, A bond statement for the last three months or a sworn affidavit stating that you do not have a bond account if you have inherited the house, a copy of the estate documents. Once you have completed the form, you can hand it in at any of the walk-in centres

– BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE