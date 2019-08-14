The Cape Town council has renewed its annual agreement with the Western Cape government setting out funding for personal primary health care services. PHOTOS: Supplied

JOHANNESBURG - The Cape Town council said on Wednesday its health department had recently signed an agreement with the Western Cape provincial government setting out the funding available for personal primary health care services provided by the city. The annual agreement, which confirms the R593.7 million the department receives as a subsidy from the provincial government, aims to address shortcomings in the provision of municipal personal primary health care services and at improved health outcomes in the Cape metro health district in line with national, provincial and local government legislation.

"City Health is committed to ensuring a healthier city with adequate and equitable distribution of resources to render quality, comprehensive, cost-effective primary health care services," Cape Town mayoral committee member for community services and health Zahid Badroodien said.

The R593.7 million will be distributed towards comprehensive health services, tuberculosis,vaccines, a nutrition supplement programme and HIV/AIDS-related services. The city contributes an additional R734 million to these services.

- African News Agency (ANA)