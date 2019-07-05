South African Wealth Report 2019 by New World Wealth revealed the top hotspots for R20 million homes in South Africa. Picture: Henk Kruger/ANA/African News Agency

DURBAN - South African Wealth Report 2019 by New World Wealth revealed the wealth and growth trends for the country as well the top hotspots for R20 million homes in South Africa. According to the report, the number of R20m homes in a town or suburb is a good indication of its exclusivity of the area.

For the report, suburbs in both Cape Town and Johannesburg were looked at to see which city had the most amount of R20 million homes.

The report looked at the most exclusive suburbs in Cape Town and found that Camps Bay and Bakoven had the most amount of R20 million homes. Camps Bay and Bakoven had 180 R20 million homes followed by Clifton and Constantia and Tokai that had 100 homes and 90 homes respectively.

The "Big Five Atlantic Seaboard suburbs of Cape Town" including Camps Bay, Clifton, Bantry Bay, Fresnaye and Llandudno, account for most of Cape Town’s R20 million homes.

In Johannesburg, Sandhurst had 100 R20 million homes, the most amount in any suburb in the city. Hyde Park and Houghton tied for second place on the most number of R20 million homes. Both suburbs had 90 R20 million homes.

In terms of the most exclusive towns in South Africa, Plettenberg Bay took the top spot. The Western Cape town has 130 R20 million homes.

Other towns featured on that list include Umhlanga and La Lucia, Knysna, Ballito (including Zimbali), Stellenbosch, Paarl and Franschhoek.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE