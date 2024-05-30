Capital Limited ups its play on carbon emissions reduction

Capital Limited, a minerals and exploration drilling company, is geared to reduce its carbon emissions, although the nature of machinery from its suppliers is holding it back from speedy attainment of net zero emissions. Its partnership with Barrick Gold in Tanzania to adopt PhotonAssay technology, an environmentally-friendly gold analysis platform, has helped it scale up its efforts to move towards sustainability and reduction in emissions.

Capital Limited chairperson of the sustainability committee, Cassie Boggs, commented on the sustainability report. “I am delighted to introduce our first stand-alone sustainability report for 2023 demonstrating sustainability progress made across the group and providing greater transparency with respect to our ESG performance,” Boggs said. “The comprehensive report highlights the company’s past and present initiatives as well as an overview of how we manage our most material sustainability-related risks and opportunities.”

Capital Limited provides a complete range of minerals drilling solutions, including exploration, grade control, blast hole, underground and technical drilling. The company has also reduced its fossil fuel usage through installation of solar at its Menankoto camp. Capital Limited’s bid to reduce its Scope 1 and 2 emissions is also progressing after the company reduced such emissions by 19% during its 2023 financial year.

“Capital’s total Scope 1 and 2 emissions for 2023 were 109 864 tons of carbon dioxide. “This 19% decrease is due to a number of factors including the reduction in fossil fuel consumption on our sites as a result of high-efficiency equipment usage,” said the company. Boggs said that as the company was working with leading mining companies, they believed that they have an important role to play in encouraging a sustainable resource life cycle.

Works to attain this include the company’s partnership with Epiroc to field-test a battery-electric surface blast hole rig for the mining and construction industry. Its other joint venture with Enerwhere to offer cost-effective and rapidly deployable solar hybrid energy solutions at its operations and clients, thereby contributing to decarbonisation, was also in pursuit of this. “At Capital, a large proportion of our carbon emissions are associated with the use of fossil fuels (predominantly diesel for our equipment),” Boggs said.