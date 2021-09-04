Capri Village, a new residential development is set to launch in KZN
Share this article:
Salta Sibaya will be launching its newest residential offering, Capri Village.
The residential development which is aimed at people over the age of 50 offers people a chance to embrace wellness, vitality, rest and relaxation all within a secure address, according to the developer Devmco.
Capri Village has step-free, pet-friendly one, two and three-bedroom free-standing homes, including garages, from R2 million. Residents can unwind from life’s demands and embrace Durban’s chilled, laid-back atmosphere.
People will have access to their own facilities including a clubhouse, bowling green, bocce ball, indoor pool, library, bar and entertainment areas, dining room, and cocktail lounge and patio.
Capri Village offers nursing care powered by Totalcare and will have a consultation room and nurses’ station for residents. Other facilities that are available to Capri Village residents includes on-site shopping centre, business hub, recreational and relaxation zones to clubhouses and sports facilities.
As a residential development aimed at people over the age of 50, Capri Village has been endorsed by Retire KZN.
The purpose of Retire KZN which was introduced in 2017 is to gain insight into the retirement community, facilitate new retirement opportunities and educate people about new research findings.
Salta Sibaya is a residential property development that is located on the Sibaya Coastal Precinct. The development which launched earlier this year achieved over R1 billion in sales.
Capri Village will officially launch on September 4, 2021.
BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE