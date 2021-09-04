Capri Village, a new residential development is set to launch in KZN

The residential development which is aimed at people over the age of 50 offers people a chance to embrace wellness, vitality, rest and relaxation all within a secure address, according to the developer Devmco.

Capri Village has step-free, pet-friendly one, two and three-bedroom free-standing homes, including garages, from R2 million. Residents can unwind from life’s demands and embrace Durban’s chilled, laid-back atmosphere.

People will have access to their own facilities including a clubhouse, bowling green, bocce ball, indoor pool, library, bar and entertainment areas, dining room, and cocktail lounge and patio.

Capri Village offers nursing care powered by Totalcare and will have a consultation room and nurses’ station for residents. Other facilities that are available to Capri Village residents includes on-site shopping centre, business hub, recreational and relaxation zones to clubhouses and sports facilities.