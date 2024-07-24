Cashbuild sees stronger sales in Q4 after subdued growth earlier in the year

Cashbuild had a much stronger fourth quarter trading as revenue increased 13% for the 14 weeks to the end of June, compared with a 13-week period the prior year, while it only increased by 5% over the year.

South Africa’s biggest hardware retail group said in a trading update yesterday that on a more comparable 52-week versus a 52-week comparison, transactions through the tills in the fourth quarter increased 3% over that of the comparative period, with existing stores increasing by 2% and 12 new stores contributed 1% growth.