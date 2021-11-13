CCBSA’s Ratshefola wins Top Gender Empowered award

Coca-Cola Beverages South Africa (CCBSA) managing director Velaphi Ratshefola has been named as the winner in the Top Gender Empowered: Male Driving Gender Empowerment category at the 18th annual Standard Bank Top Women Awards for the third consecutive year. The awards also honour and laud outstanding leadership, inspiration, vision, and innovation in organisations that show true dedication to uplifting women’s roles in the economy, covering all major economic sectors, and including small, medium, and micro enterprises and national corporations.

“I am immensely proud to receive this accolade. It is affirmation of our commitment to diversity and inclusion in our business, as well as across our supply chain,” said Ratshefola. Following a five-year journey of transformation, Ratshefola led CCBSA to being a Level 1 Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment contributor in 2021. In 2018, the bottler established the [email protected] Forum, a women-led network that offers women an environment to address pertinent challenges that face them, while providing coaching, mentorship and mutual support to empower young professionals reach their full potential.