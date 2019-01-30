The NMW came into force on 01 January 2019 after it was promulgated by President Cyril Ramaphosa. File Photo: IOL

CAPE TOWN – The Commission for Conciliation Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) has as of Friday (January 25) received 405 referrals on the newly-implemented national minimum wage (NMW), contributing a 3,2 percent rise to CCMA’s case load said Department of Labour Deputy Director-General of Labour Policy & Industrial Relations, Virgil Seafield. Addressing a departmental mid-term review workshop in Pretoria Seafield said the department was on hand to help the CCMA on its case load. Seafield said it was still early days to determine the future trends on non-compliance with NMW.

The mid-term review workshop provides the Department of Labour’s top management team, led by the Minister and Deputy Minister of Labour, an opportune moment to reflect on the government outcomes, Department’s Strategic Plan and Annual Performance Plan in the first six months which ended in September 2018.

The NMW came into force on 01 January 2019 after it was promulgated by President Cyril Ramaphosa. The NMW rate has been set at R20 per hour – the minimum at which workers should earn.

The legislation also provides for the Labour Minister to grant exemptions from the NMW.

Seafield further told the workshop that the Department has also so far received 75 applications for exemptions. He said the applications have been processed and two of those have been referred for auditing.

According to Seafield the NMW Commission has now been appointed. He said the first meeting of the NMW Commission will be held in February.

The NMW Act provides for the establishment of the Commission that will be responsible for the annual review/adjustment of the NMW and investigate the impact of the NMW on the economy. The Commission will take over the functions of the Employment Conditions Commission that has been responsible for the review of sectoral determinations.

The commission is composed of three representatives from organised labour; three representatives from business; three from community constituency; three independent experts and a Chairperson.

Seafield said the NMWC will have a staff complement of 30 workers. He said the NMW will be reviewed every year on 01 January.

The CCMA has received an additional R107-million from the National Treasury to assist in the implementation of the NMW, said Seafield.

