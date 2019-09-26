RUSTENBURG - The National African Federated Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Nafcoc) in North West province has urged the government to put measures in place to make it simpler and less expensive for small businesses to deal with state departments.
"The chamber believes that the central supplier database has been circumvented by many government departments and does not serve the full purpose for the small business," spokesman Tshepang Ramosepele said, noting that it was costly for small-scale vendors and suppliers to keep submitting standard bidding forms as well as tax clearance, personal identity and bank documents when bidding for contracts.
"It doesn’t serve the purpose to submit this information on the central supplier database only to be asked to resubmit them when one bids," Ramosepele said.
"In the villages, small businesses do not have access to printing facilities and/or internet to print. Many have to travel to the nearest shopping centre or town which costs even more. This is costly and further pushes the small businesses in rural areas to the periphery of the mainstream economy."
Nafcoc proposed that the central supplier database system be upgraded to cater for online bidding for tenders of up to R500,000 and to target specific groups, for example women, young people and the disabled, for 40 percent of procurement opportunities across all government entities.