JOHANNESBURG – South African cement manufacturers are being severely undermined by cheap imports from countries such as China, Vietnam and Pakistan, an industry official said on Wednesday.
The government's failure to stem the influx of these products could have a severe detrimental impact on an already struggling industry, Databuild chief executive Morag Evans said in a statement.
Databuild is a knowledge hub for the construction and related industries and a key source of intelligence required by the sector.
“In an industry already in the grips of a severe downturn owing to the decline in infrastructure development, not only are these imports negatively impacting the competitiveness of our local manufacturers, but independent studies have shown the quality of these international products to be inferior," Evans said.
A recent investigation conducted by PPC Cement revealed extensive contravention of cement quality regulations, with the majority of 14 products tested from ten different producers being either over or underweight and of inconsistent quality.